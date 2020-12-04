Markets
AMC

Why AMC Entertainment Stock Fell Today

Contributor
Evan Niu The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) have fallen today, down by 6% as of 1:15 p.m. EST, as investors continued to fret about the decision by AT&T's (NYSE: T) WarnerMedia segment to stream Warner Bros. movies in 2021 simultaneously alongside theatrical debuts. AMC also filed a shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that will allow it to raise cash.

So what

Warner Bros. said yesterday that it would adopt a new hybrid distribution model in response to the pandemic. The company plans to release its 2021 lineup, which will include a Suicide Squad sequel and Dune, on HBO Max.

I got you something ✨nice✨ this year:
🎁 The biggest movie premieres
🎁 In theaters and on HBO Max the exact same day
🎁 Beginning December 25 with #WonderWoman1984#HBOMax #WBPictureshttps://t.co/QA8MlErRYQ pic.twitter.com/VuYkTa6BGx

— Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) December 3, 2020

In response, AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron released a blistering statement (via The Hollywood Reporter), vowing to "aggressively pursue economic terms that preserve our business." Aron further criticized the move in light of progress being made with COVID-19 vaccines, which should help the retail theater industry recover. He said that Warner Bros. would be sacrificing profitability in order to "subsidize its HBO Max start-up."

Child wearing a mask watching a movie in a theater alone

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

AMC had warned in October that it could run out of cash as early as the end of 2020 or early 2021. Revenue has dried up due to the pandemic, with sales falling 91% in the third quarter. The shelf registration statement will allow AMC to sell 200 million shares, raising up to $844 million that could potentially serve as a financial lifeline.

10 stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment Holdings
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AMC Entertainment Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMC T

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular