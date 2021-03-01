Why AMC Entertainment Shares Hurdled 10% Higher Today

What happened

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are off to the races again, jumping 10% in morning trading Monday as investors try to ignite excitement in the stock, as occurred back in January.

So what

Shares of GameStop, which was at the heart of the short-squeeze frenzy a month ago, started spiking again last week and have more than doubled in value. AMC investors, who may be trying to replicate those gains, have at least a little more to hang their hats on.

Last week, the company announced it was reopening theaters in New York after the state lifted its ban, and there will be a full slate of movies coming to the theater chain this year to hopefully bring customers back to the cinema.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Although the theater operator walked along the precipice of bankruptcy until it was bailed out by its lenders, AMC did see fit to award management some $8.3 million in bonuses. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday, the theater chain said the bonuses were awarded "to recognize the extraordinary efforts of employees to maintain the Company's business and preserve stockholder value during the COVID-19 pandemic."

CEO Adam Aron received $3.75 million, while four other named executives received a combined $1.1 million, or nearly 60% of the total bonuses issued. The remainder was to be split among theater managers and company associates.

It would appear, on the surface anyway, that AMC Entertainment has put its financial woes behind it.

10 stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AMC Entertainment Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.