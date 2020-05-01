Why AMC Entertainment Is Tumbling After Earlier 25% Gains

What happened

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is in the process of giving back all of the gains it achieved this week as shares are down 10% heading into midday trading on Friday.

The movie theater operator rallied from its lows on the prospects of portions of the economy being allowed to reopen, but investors may be having second thoughts.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

AMC, which operates nearly 1,000 theaters globally and over 600 in the U.S., was only a few weeks ago looking like it was heading toward bankruptcy, though it was able to raise $500 million and forestall the possibility.

Investors were also cheered by the hard stance it took with Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), saying it wouldn't show any Universal Studios movies after the studio said it would develop a dual-track business model that released movies to theaters and video-on-demand simultaneously.

Now reality may be setting in.

Now what

Even if AMC reopens theaters right away -- which it's not, it's expecting to do so in June at the earliest -- there are few movies available for release as many films were released to streaming services during the lockdown. That means its battle with Comcast may not be a winning one as it will need movies to show in its theaters, regardless of their source.

Also, people may not want to rush back into a theater right away while the coronavirus has not been fully contained, suggesting there may be further downside to this stock.

10 stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AMC Entertainment Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.