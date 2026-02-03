Why AMC Entertainment (AMC) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

AMC Entertainment (AMC) ended the recent trading session at $1.38, demonstrating a -1.43% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.34%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.43%.

The stock of movie theater operator has fallen by 8.5% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.8%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming release. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.11%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.28 billion, indicating a 2.37% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.17 per share and a revenue of $4.83 billion, indicating changes of +8.59% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 10.71% downward. At present, AMC Entertainment boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.