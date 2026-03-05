Why Ambiq Micro Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Ambiq's fourth-quarter sales were the strongest of 2025.

Management predicts further revenue growth in Q1.

Ambiq generated proceeds of about $180 million with its IPO and follow-on offering last year.

10 stocks we like better than Ambiq Micro ›

Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) reported accelerating demand with its fourth-quarter report today. Investors liked what they saw, sending shares up by as much as 13%. As of 10:40 a.m. ET, Ambiq stock remained 8.2% higher.

The company works in a niche that is growing in importance. Its ultra-low-power semiconductor solutions for edge artificial intelligence (AI) mean more capabilities for consumers. That will help boost AI use cases and justify all the capital spending in the sector.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Edge AI

Ambiq enhances intelligence (encompassing AI and beyond) across numerous applications by offering the most power-efficient semiconductor solutions for battery-powered edge devices. The market shows robust potential, evidenced by Garmin's (NYSE: GRMN) performance. The GPS-enabled device maker was highlighted as a major customer when Ambiq filed for its initial public offering (IPO) last year.

In today's Q4 report, Ambiq notes strong demand and anticipates sustained revenue growth in Q1. CEO Fumihide Esaka stated, "Throughout the year, we expanded and diversified our customer base, introduced products to enhance more complex edge AI capabilities, and completed a successful IPO and follow-on offering in early 2026."

Those stock offerings have put Ambiq in a stronger financial position, generating about $180 million in total net proceeds. While the company doesn't expect to reach profitability in the current quarter, investors who want to own Ambiq stock early see plenty of potential. Buying the stock prior to profitability carries additional risk, however.

Should you buy stock in Ambiq Micro right now?

Before you buy stock in Ambiq Micro, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ambiq Micro wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,066!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,072!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 960% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 5, 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in Garmin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Garmin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.