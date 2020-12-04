Why Ambarella Stock Soared 43% in November

What happened

Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) shareholders beat a surging market in November as the stock jumped 43% compared to the 11% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The rally put the chipmaker in solidly positive territory for the year, up over 40% so far in 2020.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Investors celebrated Ambarella's third-quarter results that on Nov. 24 showed encouraging demand trends. While sales declined, the result was better than Wall Street expected and reflected a good reception of its latest AI and computer vision solutions. Ambarella's low-power video processing tech is finding its way into growing industries like automotive driving and security systems.

Now what

CEO Fermi Wang and his team issued a bullish outlook for the quarter ahead, and those comments sparked a wave of analyst upgrades to the stock. At the midpoint of its guidance, the forecast translates into a return to sales growth in the fourth quarter.

That success would mark just the first step in Ambarella's hopes to establish itself as something greater than just a niche player in the AI and Internet-of-Things industries that are dominated by tech titans like NVIDIA today.

10 stocks we like better than Ambarella

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ambarella wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Ambarella and NVIDIA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.