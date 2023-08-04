Why Amazon.com Stock Soared Today

What happened

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up 11.2% as of 11:02 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the e-commerce and cloud computing giant announced better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results.

Amazon's quarterly net sales climbed 11% year over year to $134.4 billion, well above both Amazon's guidance (which called for a range of $127 billion to $133 billion) and analysts' consensus estimates calling for $131.6 billion. Operating income also more than doubled from last year's second quarter, to $7.7 billion. On the bottom line, that translated to net income of $6.7 billion, or $0.65 per share, well above estimates for $0.35 per share and swinging from a loss of $0.20 per share in the same year-ago period.

So what

Amazon's growth was broad-based, with North America segment sales up 11% to $82.5 billion, International sales up 10% to $29.7 billion, and sales from its Amazon Web Services (AWS) business up 12% to $22.1 billion.

"It was another strong quarter of progress for Amazon," said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. "We continued lowering our cost to serve our fulfillment network, while also providing Prime customers with the fastest delivery speeds we've ever recorded."

Jassy added that growth from AWS "stabilized as customers started shifting from cost optimization to new workload deployment," helped by "a slew of generative AI releases that make it much easier and more cost-effective for companies to train and run models."

Now what

For the third quarter, Amazon expects net sales of between $138 billion and $143 billion, good for growth of between 9% and 13% year over year. Amazon also anticipates operating income of between $5.5 billion and $8.5 billion, up from $2.5 billion a year earlier.

All things considered, this was a solid quarterly beat complemented by strong forward guidance. And Amazon stock is simply responding in kind.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon.com

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.