Why Amazon Stock Traded Lower on Thursday

What happened

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) slipped on Thursday, losing as much as 2.2%. As of 3:11 p.m. ET, the stock was still off 2%.

The catalyst that drove the e-commerce and cloud computing giant lower was bullish commentary by a Wall Street analyst -- about a competitor.

So what

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives released the results of his quarterly channel checks in the cloud computing segment. Ives was particularly bullish on Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) prospects, "as the Azure cloud growth story is hitting its next gear of growth in Redmond."

He noted the company has "shown incremental strength again," positing that Azure's "large transformational cloud deals at [Microsoft] are up north of 50% with clear momentum heading into 2022."

Furthermore, Ives suggests that Azure could have taken incremental share gains from Amazon Web Services (AWS), which, if true, could be bad news for Amazon. Additionally, Ives says Microsoft is "well-positioned to gain further cloud share" from AWS.

The news isn't all bad. Ives posits that the ongoing digital transformation represents a total addressable market (TAM) of roughly $1 trillion over the coming decade and will act as a rising tide, lifting all boats. He notes that Amazon will benefit from this as well, as he expects enterprise workloads taking place in the cloud will increase from 43% now to 55% by year end.

Now what

If Ives' channel checks are accurate, this will be the continuation of a trend that we've seen for some time. In the most recent calendar quarter, AWS reported growth of 39% year over year compared to Azure's growth, which clocked in at 50%. While this isn't an apples-to-apples comparison, it has been directionally consistent for some time, suggesting that Microsoft is stealing cloud share from AWS and that Ives' assessment is spot on.

However, given the ongoing digital transformation and the massive addressable market, there's no reason for Amazon investors to panic. There's plenty of market share to go around.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Danny Vena owns Amazon and Microsoft. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.