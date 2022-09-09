Why Amazon Stock Rose Today

What happened

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) climbed 2.7% on Friday after the e-commerce titan moved to bolster its robotics expertise.

So what

Amazon struck a deal to acquire Cloostermans. The Belgium-based company designs and manufactures cutting-edge technology that can be used to move items through warehouses more efficiently. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Amazon's relationship with Cloostermans began in 2019. The e-commerce giant uses Cloostermans' tools to move heavy pallets and totes through its warehouses. Now, Amazon wants to use the tech company's engineering expertise to develop more advanced solutions, which it hopes will enhance its employees' productivity, reduce waste, and improve worker safety at its warehouses.

"As we continue to broaden and accelerate the robotics and technology we design, engineer and deploy across our operations, we look forward to welcoming Cloostermans to Amazon and are excited to see what we can build together," Amazon executive Ian Simpson said in a blog post.

Cloostermans' roughly 200 employees will join Amazon's robotics team. Amazon purchased robot maker Kiva Systems for $775 million in 2012. Since then, it has deployed over 500,000 robots across its global fulfillment network. That includes Proteus, Amazon's first fully autonomous mobile robot, which began operating in its warehouses earlier this year.

Now what

Automation is expected to be a key priority for Amazon in the coming years. A tight labor market is leading to wage inflation, which is taking a toll on the company's profit margins. Robots could help to offset higher labor costs, thereby boosting Amazon's profitability.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has the following options: long January 2024 $100 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.