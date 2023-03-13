Why Amazon Stock Rallied Today

What happened

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose on Monday after the U.S. government took drastic action to avert a banking crisis. Investors seemed to take confidence that, in particular, many tech companies that buy services from Amazon Web Services will continue to be able to do so now that the government has agreed to make sure no depositors in Silicon Valley Bank lose money. As of 1:23 p.m. ET, Amazon's stock price was up roughly 2%.

So what

The shocking collapse of SVB Financial Group's Silicon Valley Bank late last week sent shock waves through both the financial and tech industries. Silicon Valley Bank was a major provider of loans and other banking services to the venture capital industry and countless tech start-ups The bank was closed by the state of California on Friday and the FDIC was named its receiver.

Many companies in the tech and VC fields feared that Silicon Valley Bank's failure would prevent them from accessing the cash they need to fund their operations. Investors, in turn, worried that many start-ups could be forced to slow their expansion or even shut down completely.

Fortunately, banking regulators stepped in to protect depositors and ensure they could access their funds that had been at Silicon Valley Bank starting Monday. "Today we are taking decisive actions to protect the U.S. economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said in a joint statement on Sunday.

Now what

The news was welcomed by Amazon's shareholders. Had regulators not acted to safeguard depositors, the tech industry would have suffered a painful blow.

Many start-ups rely on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for their cloud computing needs. If a significant number of these businesses were forced to pull back on their growth investments, AWS' growth likely would have slowed. But that worrisome situation now seems to have been avoided, and Amazon's investors are breathing sighs of relief.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon.com

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has the following options: long January 2025 $100 calls on Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com and SVB Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.