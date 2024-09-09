Why Amazon Stock Popped While PDD Holdings Flopped Today

It was a tale of two big etailers on the stock exchange Monday. Sturdy American sector giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) ended the day up more than 2% in price, while Chinese discount goods retailer PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD) slid by nearly 1%. The bellwether S&P 500 index, meanwhile, improved by slightly more than 1%.

Temu growth slowing

Much of this stemmed from a new analysis on PDD from Bank of America. The lender concluded that the growth of Temu, PDD's once-white-hot online retail brand in the U.S., is beginning to slow.

The bank cited data from Bloomberg indicating that Temu's sales rose by 37% year over year in August. While such a figure would be the envy of many retailers, whether online or brick-and-mortar, it compares unfavorably to the 45% posted in July. It's also down considerably from the 99% of the second quarter of calendar 2023.

Although direct comparisons aren't entirely appropriate, Temu's performance is often matched against Amazon, the commanding leader of the U.S. online retail space. Bank of America estimates that the PDD subsidiary's market share relative to Amazon stayed level in the first seven months of this year at around 3%. It did rise in August, however, inching up to 3.4%.

DAU decline

Citing data from researcher Sensor Tower, Bank of America added that Temu is suffering from user defection. In August, daily average users (DAUs, a critical metric in the online world) fell by a rather steep 17%.

To its credit, PDD management seems well aware of these dynamics. It recently admitted that those once-high revenue growth figures weren't sustainable, and a shift in strategy was likely in order.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $630,099!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 9, 2024

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Bank of America. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.