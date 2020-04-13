Why Amazon Stock Just Popped 5%

What happened

On a Monday when most stocks appear to be in the red, with the S&P 500 down 1.5% at 2 p.m., one stock is glowing a decidedly optimistic shade of green: Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up a healthy 5.3%.

Amazon warehouses will soon be ready to accept more third-party merchandise. Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The Wall Street Journal just reported that Amazon is ready to resume allowing third-party sellers to sell nonessential items on its website by sending those items to its warehouses for delivery to Amazon customers.

Things should start getting back to normal at Amazon "later this week," said a company spokesperson. "Products will be limited by quantity to enable us to continue prioritizing products and protecting employees," initially at least, "while also ensuring most selling partners can ship goods into our facilities."

Now what

It appears that Amazon's surge in hiring, bringing on 100,000 more workers to meet the increased demand for its services in the midst of the pandemic, is starting to bear fruit. As the company moves to hire a further 75,000 workers (just announced), things should get back closer and closer to normal for the e-commerce giant. Considering that, before this crisis at least, Amazon was deriving the majority of its sales revenue from third-party vendors on its site, the sooner it can get back to doing that, the better it should be for the company's income statement.

Find out why Amazon is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Amazon is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.