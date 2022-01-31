Why Amazon Stock Jumped on Monday

What happened

Shares of e-commerce and cloud computing giant Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) jumped sharply higher on Monday. The move was likely primarily driven by a bullish day in the overall stock market. But the company notably has an earnings report coming up this week; so some of the stock's gains could represent bets from investors and traders who are hoping for a good report.

The stock rose as much as 4.4% on Monday but finished the trading day up a total of 3.9%.

So what

Highlighting an upbeat day in the overall market today, the S&P 500 finished the trading day up 1.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose an impressive 3.4%. The gains appear to be an attempt from the market to rebound from a rough January, which marked the S&P 500's worst month since March 2020.

Amazon investors are likely getting prepared for the company's earnings report. The e-commerce specialist reports its fourth-quarter results on Thursday. With shares down more than 10% year to date, some investors may see this as a good time to buy the stock, as there's always a chance that shares could pop when Amazon reports earnings (of course, they could also fall).

Now what

When Amazon reported its third-quarter results late last year, management guided for a significant slowdown in its revenue growth in Q4. Analysts, on average, are expecting the company's revenue to increase 9.6% year over year during the period. This is toward the high end of management's guidance range, which called for 4% to 12% year-over-year growth during the period.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.