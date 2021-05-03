Why Amazon Stock Gained 12% in April

What happened

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were climbing last month after the tech giant posted strong first-quarter earnings at the end of the month and benefited from a broader rally in early April.

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Amazon shares finished the month up 12%. As you can see from the chart below, the stock gained steadily over much of April.

AMZN data by YCharts

So what

Amazon shares surged early in the month, riding higher on news about Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, a strong March jobs report, and the defeat of a unionization drive at an Alabama warehouse. (Votes against unionizing outnumbered votes for by more than 2-for-1.)

Image source: Amazon.

As the leader in e-commerce and cloud infrastructure, Amazon is in a great position to benefit from the passage of an infrastructure bill that would improve roads, helping make deliveries faster, and expand internet access. As a retailer, the company should also benefit from the economic reopening, which is already driving consumer spending higher.

Towards the end of the month, the stock gained in tandem with blowout results from other tech stocks , pointing to strong growth at the company in digital advertising and cloud computing.

Amazon itself posted smashing results in its Q1 report with revenue up 44% to $108.5 billion, outpacing expectations at $104.6 billion, and saw earnings per share more than triple to $15.79, easily beating estimates at $9.54. The company's profit margins continue to expand rapidly due to growth in businesses like advertising, third-party seller services, and cloud computing.

Now what

Looking ahead, the company expects another round of strong growth in the second quarter, calling for $110 billion to $116 billion, or 27% revenue growth at the midpoint. Though Amazon may face some headwinds from the reopening as shopping habits trend away from e-commerce, the company now has more than 200 million Prime members. Over the last year, it has invested more than $45 billion back into its business in areas like logistics, which will only reinforce its competitive advantage.

Expect its profit margins to continue to expand as its high-margin businesses keep growing.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jeremy Bowman owns shares of Amazon. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920.0 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940.0 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.