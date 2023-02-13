Why Amazon Stock Eked Out a Victory on Monday

What happened

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), a company that devotes piles of capital and much collective brainpower to improving its business through technology, saw its shares rise on some good news in that sphere. It reported the successful test of a self-driving vehicle, and this heartened investors enough for them to send the share price 2% higher on Monday.

So what

The good news came from Amazon's Zoox self-driving tech unit, which said that it successfully road-tested one of its robotaxis. This occurred on Saturday, according to the Amazon unit, with the ride spanning two Zoox buildings in Foster City (a municipality near San Francisco). Several Zoox employees were the passengers on the journey.

The live human test drive follows what Zoox claims has been "rigorous" testing on private roads. Zoox aims to operate a free-of-charge employee shuttle service as its first official rollout.

This is the first step toward wider commercialization. Amazon envisions that the Zoox vehicles will operate as robotaxis in many different markets.

Now what

Investors are always eager to see their companies develop new revenue streams. If Amazon/Zoox can keep up the pace of development with their self-driving craft, they stand a decent chance of scoring first-mover advantage in the robotaxi segment.

Caution is warranted here, though. First of all, it's extremely early in the history of autonomous vehicles, and much progress remains to be made in the technology. Second, a host of other tech companies and automakers are also racing to develop self-driving capability, and Amazon's leading position is by no means secure. These dynamics could explain the market's guardedly optimistic reaction to the Zoox news.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon.com

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.