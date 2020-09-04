Why Amazon, Facebook, and Salesforce Stocks Fell Today

What happened

Technology stocks' September swoon continued on Friday. By the close of trading, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) were down 2.2%, 2.9%, and 3.9%, respectively, after falling as much as 8% earlier in the day.

So what

Large-cap tech stocks have been some of the biggest winners of 2020. As COVID-19 has laid waste to huge swaths of the economy, investors have sought shelter from the storm. They found it in companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Salesforce, which have benefited as the coronavirus pandemic has driven retail sales, advertising, and business processes to the cloud at an unprecedented rate.

Investors have sold off many tech stocks in recent days. mage source: Getty Images.

However, as their share prices have surged, some investors have begun to question whether they've come too far, too fast. Many have chosen to sell in recent days, sparking a market downturn that has seen Amazon, Facebook, and Salesforce shed approximately $200 billion in combined market value.

Now what

Their market value losses help to highlight just how massive these tech titans have become, as well as their impact on the market as a whole. But these losses represent less than 10% of their previous combined market value, so they're not as staggering, relatively speaking, as they might at first appear. Moreover, these tech titans' stock prices could certainly decline further if the market continues to pull back in the days and weeks ahead.

However, Amazon, Facebook, and Salesforce remain dominant in their respective industries. That hasn't changed over the past few days. So, if their share prices do decline further, long-term investors may wish to consider picking up some shares of these elite businesses.

10 stocks we like better than Salesforce.com

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Salesforce.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Facebook, and Salesforce.com and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.