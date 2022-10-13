Why AMAT, LRCX, ASML, and Other Semiconductor Stocks Are Down Today

Today's video focuses on Applied Material (NASDAQ: AMAT), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML), KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC), and two reasons these semiconductor stocks are down. One reason is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (NYSE: TSM) recent earnings report. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the pre-market prices of Oct. 13, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 13, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Applied Materials

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Applied Materials wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Jose Najarro has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML Holding, Applied Materials, Lam Research, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.