Why Amarin Trounced the Market on Tuesday

Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose to end Tuesday nearly 5.1% higher after the company provided details from clinical studies of the components of its one commercialized drug.

In a presentation at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session, Amarin presented findings from a study of a key ingredient of that drug, cardiovascular treatment Vascepa (marketed as Vazkepa in the EU).

In the presentation, the biotech company's Chief Scientific Officer Steven Ketchum highlighted the company's pronouncement that in the REDUCE-IT study gauging the efficacy of its product, it "significantly reduced first and total primary and key secondary endpoint events by approximately 30% to 40% in patients with dyslipidemia."

Dyslipidemia is a condition in which patients have blood lipids such as cholesterol that are too high or too low. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death across the globe.

Speaking of the key ingredient in Vascepa, Ketchum said that "we are hopeful that our continued support of robust scientific presentation of the clinical effects and unique multifactorial mechanisms of action of icosapent ethyl will lead to a greater understanding and usage of this important product to help appropriate at-risk patients."

At the end of March, Amarin won crucial approval for Vazkepa throughout the EU. Unlike the U.S., where the company lost a high-stakes patent infringement lawsuit, it will be the sole drug of its kind in that jurisdiction. The company's presentation, it seems, effectively highlighted the vast potential of this product.

