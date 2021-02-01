Why Amarin Corporation Shot 7.7% Higher Today

What happened

Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) enjoyed a 7.7% ride skyward on Monday. This was on the back of a regulatory document filed after market hours on Friday detailing some new incentives for top management.

So what

Amarin disclosed in the document that it has drafted and implemented an Executive Severance and Change of Control Plan. This is a set of measures beefing up severance payments -- in addition to other benefits -- for the biotech's top executives.

Image source: Getty Images.

In the event of termination of employment "without 'Cause' or by a participant for 'Good Reason'," in Amarin's words, the company's CEO (currently John Thero) would still receive their base salary for 24 months. Among other perks, they would also receive continued enrollment in Amarin's group healthcare plan and be allowed to vest outstanding equity awards.

Meanwhile, Amarin's executive, senior vice presidents, and vice presidents will also be granted comparable severance arrangements, albeit at more modest levels than the CEO's arrangement.

Those perks would be guaranteed for shorter periods with other forms of termination and in other circumstances.

Now what

While the company has lately suffered patent setbacks with Vascepa, its star drug for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, the medicine has vast potential outside of the U.S., especially in the European Union where an estimated 85 million people suffer from this condition.

Keeping top management comfortable and secure should help with C-suite morale and thus overall company stability. It might also serve as a sort of poison pill, or at least a disincentive, to a potential acquirer.

10 stocks we like better than Amarin

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amarin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.