Why AMAG Pharmaceuticals Struggled Again in Q4

When AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMAG) reported its third-quarter results in November, the drugmaker's financial numbers were overshadowed by an FDA panel recommendation that one of its biggest-selling drugs, Makena, be withdrawn from the market. There hasn't been very much good news for the company since then.

AMAG announced its 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year results before the market opened on Wednesday, and there still wasn't a lot of good news. Here are the highlights from AMAG's Q4 update.

By the numbers

AMAG Pharmaceuticals reported Q4 revenue of $89.7 million, up nearly 2% from the prior-year total of $88.1 million. This result topped the consensus Wall Street revenue estimate of $88.39 million.

The company announced a net loss of $200 million, or $5.89 per share, in the fourth quarter based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This represented a huge decline from the loss of $22.3 million, or $0.60 per share, reported in Q4 2018. Analysts' average estimate predicted a net loss of $0.36 per share.

AMAG posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.8 million in the fourth quarter. This figure was significantly worse than the company's positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million in the prior-year period.

The drugmaker ended the fourth quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $171.8 million.

Behind the numbers

Probably the best news for AMAG in Q4 was its collaboration revenue totaled $16.3 million. This amount stemmed from the company's termination and settlement agreement with Daiichi Sankyo. Without this settlement, AMAG's revenue would have taken a nosedive in the fourth quarter compared to the prior-year period.

The company also reported solid sales growth for anemia drug Feraheme, with revenue jumping 18.5% year over year to $41.7 million. Sales for vaginal insert Intrarosa climbed 10% year over year to $6.5 million.

However, the problems continued for progestin injection Makena. AMAG reported Q4 sales for the drug plunged 45% from the prior-year period to $25.6 million.

AMAG's bottom line was weighed down by the company's impairment charges of $155 million. These charges related to the FDA advisory committee recommendation that Makena be withdrawn from the market and the company's decision to sell Intrarosa and hypoactive sexual desire drug Vyleesi.

Looking ahead

The company projects sales will be between $230 million and $280 million for full-year 2020. AMAG expects non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA will come in between $20 million and $50 million.

Healthcare stocks, in general, could experience greater volatility this year with the ongoing U.S. presidential campaign. However, AMAG has even more factors that could make its shares volatile. The company is looking for a new CEO to replace William Heiden. It's trying to sell Intrarosa and Vyleesi. And AMAG is still scrambling to work with the FDA to keep Makena on the market.

