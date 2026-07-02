Why Alto Ingredients Is Expanding Pekin Production Capacity

Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO is investing in additional production capacity at the Pekin dry mill as it looks to improve operational efficiency while capturing greater value from favorable industry incentives. Rather than building new facilities, the company is focusing on debottlenecking its most efficient plant, a move designed to increase output with relatively modest capital investment while strengthening profitability.



The project will be completed during a planned outage in June and is expected to increase the Pekin dry mill's annual production capacity by about 8%, or roughly 5 million gallons. Alto Ingredients expects the higher production rates to begin contributing from the fourth quarter of 2026. The additional volumes are expected to do more than boost production. These are expected to help improve plant utilization and create additional margin opportunities by increasing the number of gallons eligible for Section 45Z clean fuel production tax credits.



The company is also investing in supporting infrastructure at Pekin. In the first quarter, Alto Ingredients started repairs on its original dock and began construction of a second alcohol loadout facility, which is expected to improve logistics and provide added flexibility for shipments.



The expansion highlights Alto Ingredients’ strategy of generating more value from existing assets rather than pursuing large-scale expansion projects. With higher output, better logistics and greater access to clean fuel incentives, Pekin is becoming a central part of the company's operational improvement efforts in 2026.

How ALTO's Strategy Compares With Peers

Green Plains Inc. GPRE has been prioritizing efficiency and carbon-intensity reduction projects across its ethanol network. In the first quarter of 2026, Green Plains highlighted investments in grain storage, low-energy distillation and other upgrades aimed at improving plant economics and lowering operating costs. Green Plains also expects these projects to increase eligibility for 45Z-related benefits over time.



MGP Ingredients, Inc. MGPI has also been focused on improving asset utilization and operational efficiency across its production network. In the first quarter of 2026, MGP Ingredients highlighted initiatives to improve reliability, throughput and production efficiency while reducing waste and disposal costs. MGP Ingredients is also undertaking targeted maintenance and capital projects designed to enhance operational performance and generate better returns from existing assets.

ALTO Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Alto Ingredients have surged 415.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 5.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, ALTO trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.46, lower than the industry’s average of 3.14.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alto Ingredients’ 2026 and 2027 earnings per share implies a year-over-year rise of 671.4% and 53.7%, respectively.



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Alto Ingredients currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.