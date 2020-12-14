Why Altimmune Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) were soaring 9.7% higher as of 10:30 a.m. EST on Monday after rising as much as 14.6% earlier in the morning. The big jump came after Jefferies analyst Kelechi Chikere initiated coverage on the stock with a buy recommendation and a price target representing a 100% increase over Altimmune's closing price on Friday.

So what

Sometimes Wall Street analysts' views are right, but sometimes they're wrong. However, it always makes sense to at least understand their reasoning.

Image source: Getty Images.

In this case, Chikere thinks Altimmune's market cap doesn't fully reflect the market potential its experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The biotech's AdCOVID coronavirus vaccine candidate is a single-dose nasal spray. Its ease of administration and potential capability to stimulate nasal mucosal immunity (which could be key in preventing transmission of SARS-CoV-2) could give Altimmune a significant competitive advantage.

It's still really early going for AdCOVID, though. Altimmune has only evaluated the vaccine candidate in preclinical studies so far.

Now what

Altimmune hopes to begin a phase 1 study of AdCOVID in humans this month. If this early-stage study goes well, the biotech stock will likely make an even bigger step toward achieving Chikere's price target of $24 per share.

10 stocks we like better than ALTIMMUNE INC

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ALTIMMUNE INC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.