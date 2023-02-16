Why Altimmune, Foghorn Therapeutics, and Precigen Shares Crashed This Week

What happened

After a promising start to 2023, clinical-stage biotech stocks reversed course this week. For example, shares of the developmental-stage biotechs Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT), Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX), and Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) all dropped by double digits during the first three and half days of trading this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The S&P 500 index and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF essentially treaded water from a performance standpoint over this same period. Investors, in turn, appeared to single out risky clinical-stage drug developers, such as these three companies, as top stocks to avoid this week.

So what

What's behind this sudden trend reversal? Tuesday's latest inflation reading, courtesy of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is the likely culprit. Underscoring this point, Altimmune, Foghorn Therapeutics, and Precigen have all been relatively quiet on the press release front this month.

Why did this latest inflation reading cause investors to hit the exits on these pharma stocks? Although there are some encouraging signs that inflation is starting to cool, the Consumer Price Index still rose by a whopping 6.4% over the prior 12 months, according to this latest report. This figure is over 3 times higher than the Federal Reserve's target of 2% annual inflation.

What this means is that the Federal Reserve will probably continue to hike interest rates in an attempt to tamp down inflation for the foreseeable future. That's unwelcome news for cash-flow-negative companies like Altimmune, Foghorn Therapeutics, and Precigen.

After all, these types of companies generally rely on favorable terms to meet their short- and long-term financing requirements. As things stand now, though, debt vehicles may prove too costly for pre-revenue biotechs in the current environment -- meaning that secondary offerings might be the only realistic option for these companies to raise capital.

Now what

Are any of these development biotech stocks worth buying on this latest pullback? Altimmune sports multiple near-term catalysts in obesity and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis that could spark a sizable rally in its shares later this year. Foghorn Therapeutics, for its part, is slated to reveal early-stage data in skin and soft tissue cancers that might light a fire underneath its stock in second half of the year. And Precigen's UltraCAR-T and AdenoVerse platforms may also deliver a handful of rally-inducing catalysts at some point this year.

All that being said, these small-cap biotech stocks will likely be heavily dependent on market sentiment in the near term. Unfortunately, the market isn't in a risk-taking mood, which doesn't bode well for the prospects of these three names right now. Potential investors, therefore, probably shouldn't buy these developmental-stage biotech stocks unless they are willing to buy and hold for the long term.

10 stocks we like better than Altimmune

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Altimmune wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Spdr Series Trust-Spdr S&p Biotech ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.