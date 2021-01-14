Why Alteryx Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were moving higher today after the company announced a new partnership with Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the cloud-based data processing platform that is one of the fastest-growing cloud stocks on the market.

Investors cheered the move, believing that tying Alteryx's fortunes to Snowflake will accelerate its growth and exposure.

As of 12:44 p.m. EST today, Alteryx stock was up 8.3%.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Alteryx, which provides data analytics software both through the cloud and on premise, said the partnership would further integrate "Alteryx analytics automation and data science capabilities with Snowflake's cloud platform."

The two products are seeing increasing demand around the world, and the integrated offering will allow Alteryx's tools to leverage Snowflake's computing and data sharing capabilities. The offering also comes up with a 30-day free trial, which should help drive sales and exposure for Alteryx.

Sharmila Mulligan, chief strategy and marketing officer for Alteryx, said: "Together, Alteryx and Snowflake share hundreds of joint customers, and with this new integrated offering and partnership, we will serve the growing market demand. We're excited that this closer partnership with Snowflake will further enable our customers to accelerate analytics and data science automation at scale and succeed in their digital transformation initiatives."

Now what

Integrations are key for cloud software companies like Alteryx since they make it easier to use the product, expand its market, and offer validation from other software companies.

Ordinarily, an announcement like this probably wouldn't move the stock so much, but Alteryx is trying to shake off jitters after seeing growth go from nearly doubling a year ago to grinding to a halt in the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally, Snowflake has wowed the market since its IPO last September, and is seeing revenue more than double.

Given that growth, it's not surprising that investors are hopeful the partnership will give Alteryx a boost.

10 stocks we like better than Alteryx

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alteryx wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Jeremy Bowman owns shares of Alteryx. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alteryx and Snowflake Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.