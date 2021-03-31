Markets
AYX

Why Alteryx Stock Jumped on Wednesday

Contributor
Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of analytics platform provider Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) jumped on Wednesday. The stock was up more than 5% as of 3:20 p.m. EDT.

Interestingly, the stock's move higher comes as one analyst lowered his price target for the tech stock. But broader-market optimism for growth stocks on Wednesday, as well as the fact that even the lowered price target is nearly double where shares are trading today, likely show why Alteryx is up today anyway.

A chart showing a stock price moving higher.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Citi analyst Tyler Radke lowered his 12-month price target for Alteryx stock from $165 to $154 on Wednesday. With this price target representing more than 85% upside for the stock, the analyst is still bullish. Radke maintained his buy rating for shares.

Meanwhile, many tech stocks jumped sharply on Wednesday, as highlighted by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite's 2% gain as of this writing. This optimism in tech likely explains most of Alteryx's move higher today.

Now what

Alteryx's revenue growth has slowed recently. In the fourth quarter, its top line only increased 3% year over year. Looking ahead, however, 2021 will be a "transformation" year, the company said in its fourth-quarter update: "As our customers continue their transformation initiatives, we intend to scale our product, operations, and customer focus and deliver significant business value through the power of analytics and automation."

For the full year, Alteryx expects revenue between $555 million and $565 million, up from $496 million in 2020 and $418 million in 2019.

10 stocks we like better than Alteryx
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alteryx wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alteryx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AYX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular