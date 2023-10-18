Why Alternatives Make Sense In This Economy

Alternative investments encompass everything excluding equities, fixed income, and cash or money markets. According to Angie Spielman,the founding partner and a financial advisor at Manhattan West, this is a great time to invest in alternatives, and she recommends a 33% allocation for her clients assuming that it fits their risk profile.

Demand for alternatives is growing given that the asset class outperformed in 2022 while both stocks and bonds posted negative returns. Additionally, it’s proven to be a source of positive returns and diversification.

Spielman sees the new benchmark portfolio as being equally divided between equities, bonds, and alternatives. Although, she warns that this mix is not appropriate for more risk-averse clients. She also believes that private markets will outperform public markets over the next decade. Within the asset class, she favors private equity, venture capital, real estate, and private debt.

In addition to benefiting existing clients, providing access to these types of investments can also attract prospects who are more risk-tolerant and seeking diversification. She recommends easing new clients into these types of investments with smaller sums at the beginning. Alternative investments do typically have higher fees and tend to have less liquidity and transparency than traditional options.

Finsum: Alternative investments are growing in popularity and offer specific benefits to advisors and clients.

financials

portfolio management

alternatives

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.