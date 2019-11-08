Why Altair Engineering Stock Got Crushed Today

What happened

Shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ: ALTR) have gotten crushed today, down by 18% as of 1:40 p.m. EST, after the company reported third-quarter earnings. The engineering software and services provider also said it would be acquiring DEM Solutions.

So what

Revenue in the third quarter increased 18% to $100.4 million, which led to an adjusted net loss of $7.2 million, or $0.09 per share. Analysts were expecting the company to post a profit of $0.05 per share. Altair has purchased DEM Solutions, which makes Discrete Element Method (DEM) software for bulk material simulation, but no financial terms were disclosed.

Image source: Getty Images.

"Our core simulation and optimization technologies performed well during the quarter and we are highly encouraged by strong demand for our SimSolid product, which has had one of the fastest new product ramps in our history," CEO James Scapa said in a statement. "We are also pleased to see continued strong recurring software subscription revenues."

Now what

Altair issued guidance that was shy of analyst expectations, with total revenue in the fourth quarter expected to be $105 million to $109 million, which should result in adjusted net income of $2.2 million to $4.2 million. Wall Street was expecting the company to generate $126.2 million in sales.

Scapa added, "While we are seeing some macro headwinds in our automotive market and continue to be impacted by foreign exchange challenges, our diversification across multiple verticals and products provides us with optimism that our momentum will continue into 2020 and beyond."

10 stocks we like better than Altair Engineering Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Altair Engineering Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.