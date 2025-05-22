Why Alphabet Stock Was Rising Again Today

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) were moving higher again today as investors continue to react to the company's product announcements from yesterday's I/O developer conference. The gathering seemed to convince investors that Alphabet's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy was capable of driving growth and protecting its market share.

At a time when the stock has fallen over antitrust concerns and signs that its close relationship with Apple could be vulnerable, these product announcements were enough to send the stock up 2.4% as of 1:23 p.m. after gaining as much as 4.9% earlier in the session. That comes following yesterday's gain of 2.8%, even as the broader market fell sharply on rising Treasury yields.

What Alphabet shared at I/O

Alphabet shared a number of newsworthy items in the conference. It's rolling out AI Mode in Google Search to all of its U.S. users, giving them the ability to interact with an AI chatbot in the search portal. It also said it would offer a $249/month subscription for AI power users, showing a way of monetizing its AI investments.

Additionally, it said it was partnering with Warby Parker to develop smart glasses, much like Meta Platforms has partnered with Ray-Ban. Analysts responded to the news favorably, and some expected that AI Mode would be monetized as well.

Can Alphabet keep gaining?

Alphabet has become a controversial stock following a court ruling that it has a monopoly in both search and adtech. Additionally, the stock tumbled when an Apple executive said that the company was considering making AI-based search engines like Perplexity available on Safari.

Even after the two-day gains, Alphabet continues to look undervalued at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 19. The future of the business appears to look stronger as its AI strategy comes into shape. At the current valuation, the stock could easily keep gaining despite the antitrust risk.

