Why Alphabet Stock Tripped and Fell on Thursday

Key Points The company's appeal in a long-running legal dispute was rejected by a federal court.

Its core Google unit had been in a tussle with Epic over its Google Play store policies.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) might be a part of our online lives, but on the second-to-last trading day, it wasn't a hot choice for stock portfolios. Both share classes of the company slumped by more than 2% on the day in the latest development in a long-running video game saga. An index fund would have been a better bet, as the S&P 500 index dipped by only 0.4%.

Google takes it on the chin in court

That day, Google suffered a defeat, as a federal court rejected the company's appeal of a judge's order to revamp its Google Play online store policies.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

With the ruling, Alphabet will have to remove barriers within the digital marketplace that block developers from setting up their own in-app marketplaces and billing systems. The original injunction for Alphabet to make the change was handed down last year. It was put on hold pending a decision on the company's appeal.

Alphabet, unsurprisingly, wasn't overjoyed with the ruling. It said that it would "significantly harm user safety" and quash innovation within its app ecosystem. The app store controversy was fanned by video game developer Epic Games, which originally sued Google in mid-2020.

The company argued that the way it operated the Google Play store was tantamount to an illegal monopoly, pointing to a mandatory 30% fee for monies generated from apps. Epic also took issue with Google's requirement that developers use its Google Play Billing services, among other complaints.

Time to let bygones be bygones

Although Alphabet likely felt obligated to at least attempt to reverse the original ruling, it probably didn't stand much of a chance. That tight grip on the app store, strongly reminiscent of similar requirements once also mandated by Apple, had come under fire from many critics. At least now Alphabet is putting the matter behind it.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $638,629!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,098,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Eric Volkman has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.