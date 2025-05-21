Why Alphabet Stock Is Leading the Market Today

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have finally come to life on Wednesday after the company's I/O presentation yesterday. Alphabet announced numerous new AI products and advances that show Google is leading in artificial intelligence (AI), not falling behind.

After years of worrying about AI disrupting the Google cash cow, the market has turned optimistic, and shares are up 5.5% for the day at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Alphabet's AI play

Google held its I/O event yesterday and introduced a number of product enhancements like AI-mode in search, Android XR, and agent mode in the Gemini app. The company is leaning into its technology and infrastructure advantages to bear in more ways for both users and developers on Google Cloud.

What's most impressive is the breadth of advances in AI, from language to video. And the company is trying to push AI into its existing products like Search and Gemini, presumably before the search business is disrupted by ChatGPT and Perplexity.

While the announcements weren't financial in nature, they showed how quickly Alphabet is building product platforms that could drive financial results in the near future. Google Cloud is a growth driver today, AI in search could allow search to grow rather than be disrupted, and the expansion of Android into glasses could be another growth platform.

Alphabet's stock is too cheap to pass up

What the market has been worried about for years is Google Search being disrupted by AI competitors. This is another data point that shows Google is innovating in AI and may be more likely to disrupt itself than get disrupted. And that makes the P/E ratio of 19.8x earnings look cheap for investors today. If financial results continue to improve, I could see Alphabet being the biggest winner in big tech this year.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,582!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $829,879!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.