Markets
GOOGL

Why Alphabet Stock Jumped Today

Contributor
Evan Niu The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have jumped today, up by 5% as of 3 p.m. EDT, after tech stocks rallied on hopes that the U.S. is making progress in containing the COVID-19 outbreak. Google and other tech companies have been trying to provide tools that can assist in those efforts.

So what

Google has partnered with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) to incorporate contact-tracing technology into each of their dominant mobile operating systems, which power nearly every mobile device in the world. The companies will use application programming interfaces (APIs) that include interoperability in an effort to help inform public health officials.

Googleplex

Image source: Google.

Both companies have been sharing additional details with media outlets like The Verge and TechCrunch, including addressing potential privacy concerns around the apps. Apple has a strong reputation for protecting privacy, while Google does not due to its core advertising business.

Separately, Google announced a new tool designed to help local journalists map COVID-19 cases to help readers better understand how their local areas are being impacted.

Now what

The coronavirus outbreak is already hurting ad budgets as advertisers brace themselves for a potential recession that could dramatically impair consumer discretionary spending. Facebook has already warned that its ad business is being affected while simultaneously seeing a surge in usage of non-monetized services like Messenger and WhatsApp.

The silver lining is that Google and Facebook are expected to experience smaller declines compared to other ad-based businesses, even as analysts are now modeling for both ad juggernauts to post their first drops in annual revenue ever.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet (C shares)
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet (C shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Evan Niu, CFA owns shares of Apple and Facebook. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Apple, and Facebook. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL GOOG AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular