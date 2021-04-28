Why Alphabet Stock Jumped More Than 6% Today

What happened

Shares of Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) soared on Wednesday, lifted by a fantastic earnings report. Vote-enabled Class A shares under the GOOGL ticker rose as much as 6.1% in the morning session while the voteless Class C shares known as GOOG gained 6.3% at most.

So what

Alphabet's first-quarter revenue rose 34% year over year to $55.3 billion. Your average analyst would have settled for $51.7 billion. Earnings increased by 166% to $26.29 per diluted share. Here, the Street had expected earnings closer to $15.88 per share.

The company also boosted its share buyback program by $50 billion, having spent $34.1 billion on buybacks over the last four quarters and $11.4 billion in the first quarter alone.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The company experienced strong growth in every business segment and geographical region, led by a 44% sales surge in the Asia-Pacific region and a 46% increase in Google Cloud revenue. Alphabet has never provided firm financial guidance targets but chief business officer Philipp Schindler offered a high-level overview of the part Google's search service plays in the pandemic economy:

Over the last six months, people's shopping preferences have shifted constantly in response to changing conditions. It's not just online, it's not just offline, it's a mix. And that's our sweet spot with Search, Maps, and YouTube. Last quarter, we talked about a surge in searches for available near me and curbside pickup. That trend has not changed. Searches for local and businesses are up 80% versus last year. Omnichannel is here to stay.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet (A shares)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet (A shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anders Bylund owns shares of Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.