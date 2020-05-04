Why Alphabet Stock Gained 15.9% in April

What happened

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) climbed nearly 16% in April as the S&P 500 gained more than 12%. The optimism in the broad market and Alphabet coincided with a better outlook for the length of coronavirus stay-at-home orders in several states across the U.S.

So what

Alphabet reported earnings in late April, and the results were better than expected. Revenue rose 13% from the same period a year ago. As people all around the world were staying home because of the coronavirus pandemic, many turned to YouTube for entertainment. The YouTube ads segment saw revenue jump by 33%.

Although there was a significant increase in Google Search usage, the activity shifted to less commercial topics. Additionally, there was reduced spending from advertisers. With most nonessential businesses closed because of the outbreak, there is a cutback in products and services to advertise.

ALPHABET APPS ARE EXPERIENCING INCREASED USAGE. IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

Now what

To counter the slowdown in ad spending, Alphabet is scaling back the rate of hiring and its planned capital expenditures (or capex) for the year. The company now expects capex to decrease slightly in 2020. The reductions are coming mostly from lowering global office facility investments.

Slowing down the pace of hiring would require less office space to house those employees. Furthermore, as many of its employees are working from home during the pandemic, perhaps the company is expecting to use remote working even after the coronavirus pandemic has run its course.

Many states in the U.S. are making plans to lift stay-at-home restrictions, which is increasing hopes for a return to some level of economic normalcy. During the first-quarter earnings conference call, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said, "A return to normal economic activity depends on how effectively societies manage the spread of the virus. There is no one size fits all, and the timing and pace of recovery will vary from location to location."

The resilience in revenue during a very difficult quarter and hope for a cautious lifting of stay-at-home orders have Alphabet investors hopeful for future gains.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet (A shares)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet (A shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian owns shares of Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.