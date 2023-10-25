Why Alphabet Stock Crashed Wednesday Morning

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) turned sharply lower on Wednesday, falling as much as 9.7%. As of 11:44 a.m. ET, the stock was still down 8.9%.

The catalyst that sent the tech giant lower was its third-quarter earnings report, as strong ad revenue was offset by weakness in its cloud computing business.

It's all about the cloud

Alphabet generated revenue of $76.7 billion, up 11% year over year, as its online advertising business continued the gradual recovery from its downturn-induced slump. The bottom line also got a boost as diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 jumped 46%.

To give some context to the numbers, analysts' consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $75.9 billion and EPS of $1.45, so Alphabet sailed past both measures by a comfortable margin.

Google's advertising business, which represents the lion's share of Alphabet's revenue, grew 9% year over year to $59.6 billion, highlighting the continuing recovery in online ads.

While the news was mostly good, myopic investors focused on a single segment of Alphabet's business -- namely Google Cloud -- and did not like what they saw. The cloud segment generated revenue of $8.4 billion, up 22% year over year, marking its slowest rate of growth since early 2021. Analysts' consensus estimates were calling for cloud growth of $8.6 billion, so investors were left wanting.

During theearnings call CFO Ruth Porat blamed the tepid growth on "customer optimization efforts" -- industry parlance for cost-cutting -- a continuing refrain in recent quarters, though she didn't provide any additional context. Wall Street read that as suggesting that its artificial intelligence (AI) cloud offerings had yet to attract a sizable audience. This was in stark contrast to Microsoft, whose cloud growth accelerated during the quarter, driven by strong demand for AI.

Here's why Alphabet stock is a buy

CEO Sundar Pichai tried to put the best spin on the issue, saying, "We're continuing to focus on making AI more helpful for everyone; there's exciting progress and lots more to come." Given the continued slowing of its cloud business, investors are taking a wait-and-see approach.

It's still early in the AI revolution and investors should take a longer view. Furthermore, given the company's domination of search and online advertising, Alphabet stock is a steal at just 22 times forward earnings.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 23, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Danny Vena has positions in Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.