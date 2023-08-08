Why Alphabet Investors Should Be Excited About Google Cloud

The cloud market is competitive, but Google Cloud is quickly making a name for itself. With an array of top-notch services and a dedication to innovation, it's no wonder it is gaining momentum. This news is fantastic for investors of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). Its cloud business is a substantial growth opportunity with limitless potential.

Its cloud segment is a viable business

Investors have always known that Google Cloud had a massive upside, but until recently, there were a few lingering doubts about the unit's long-term viability against intense competition. The company's first and second-quarter results have erased some concerns about Alphabet's cloud ambitions.

Alphabet released its second-quarter 2023 earnings report on July 25, and the stock rose close to 6%, boosted by Google Cloud's record-breaking quarterly revenue of $8.03 billion, the first time the cloud segment has surpassed the $8 billion mark, which is a significant achievement for the company. Furthermore, this number exceeded StreetAccount's estimated $7.87 billion for the quarter.

Google Cloud's year-over-year revenue growth for Q2 was 28%, outpacing Gartner's projected 20.7% global spending on the public cloud for 2023, indicating that Google Cloud is continuing to gain market share in a rapidly growing market. Moreover, the cloud segment reported an operating profit for the second consecutive quarter, recording $395 million in its Q2 report. This development is a huge positive, as its cloud segment's long string of past losses sparked concerns that it would ever achieve profitability. However, you can now put those profitability doubts to rest. Investors now have good reason to believe that Google Cloud can realize its potential.

The market is very competitive

However, Google Cloud still has a long way to go in catching up to Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure. According to Synergy Research Group, at the end of Q1 2023, Amazon Web Services (AWS) had a 32% market share, Azure had a 23% market share, and Google Cloud only had a 10% market share, putting it in a distant third in the cloud-computing market.

At best, it will likely take many years for Google Cloud to catch up to AWS and Azure. The competition in the cloud industry is fierce, and Google Cloud faces significant challenges in trying to catch up. One of the biggest hurdles is the partner ecosystem. AWS and Azure have built an extensive network of partners, making it easier and quicker for businesses to get started on their platforms. Google Cloud is working hard to develop its own partner ecosystem but still has much ground to cover.

Another obstacle is feature parity. AWS and Azure offer a broader range of features, making it challenging for Google Cloud to gain business with companies that need everything under one roof. Google Cloud is working to add more features, but it will take time to catch up to its competitors.

Finally, there's brand loyalty. AWS has been around the longest, since 2006, and has established a strong reputation and customer base. Azure's popularity comes from its integration with Microsoft's products and services, such as Active Directory, Windows, and Office 365. It could be difficult for Google Cloud to break these loyalty bonds.

What's driving Google Cloud's growth

Businesses of all sizes are hopping on board the cloud-based services bandwagon. The reason for this is simple: Cloud-based services offer businesses unparalleled flexibility and scalability, so companies can easily adjust their resources and scale their services up or down to meet changing demands. Moreover, cloud-based services are frequently more economical than conventional on-premises solutions. Businesses can circumvent the upfront hardware and software expenses and only pay for the required resources. It's no wonder why companies are flocking to cloud-based services!

As more businesses turn to the cloud, Google Cloud is seeing a significant boost in growth. But it's not just the trend of cloud-computing adoption that's driving this growth; the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) is playing a significant role too. This exciting technology is changing the game for companies across industries, and Google Cloud is at the forefront.

Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said on the company's latest earnings call: "Our AI-optimized infrastructure is a leading platform for training and serving generative AI models. More than 70% of Gen AI unicorns are Google Cloud customers, including Cohere, Jasper, Typeface, and many more."

In addition, he noted that Google Cloud offers the most comprehensive selection of AI supercomputer hardware options, including the latest A3 AI supercomputers powered by Nvidia's H100 graphics processing unit designed for Gen AI. Furthermore, Pichai talked about how its diverse selection of over 80 AI models has expanded the cloud unit's market reach and won new customers.

Is Google Cloud a reason to invest?

Google Cloud is a thriving business with the potential to outperform its competitors and become a leader in the industry. Its cloud unit has several advantages, including AI expertise, vast data centers, and innovative products and services. Consider investing in Alphabet if you believe in continued growth in AI and the cloud-computing market.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rob Starks Jr has positions in Alphabet and Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.