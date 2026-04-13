Why Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $319.21, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.63%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Alphabet Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 29, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.64, marking a 6.05% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $92.14 billion, indicating a 20.47% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.54 per share and a revenue of $409.58 billion, signifying shifts of +6.75% and +19.44%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.49% higher. As of now, Alphabet Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.35. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.31 of its industry.

Investors should also note that GOOG has a PEG ratio of 1.95 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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