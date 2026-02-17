Why Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Was Soaring on Monday

Key Points

Two analysts weighed in with new evaluations of the biotech.

This followed last week's earnings release.

Several positive new analyst notes were the tailwinds pushing the stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) higher on Tuesday. The first day of the holiday-shortened trading week saw Alnylam's share price floating more than 6% higher in late-session trading.

A new bull says buy

Of these analyses, the one authored by Ilya Zubkov of Freedom Capital Markets appeared to have the greatest impact on Alnylam stock. The pundit upgraded his recommendation on the company to buy from his previous hold, although he lowered his price target on the biotech (to $410 per share from $470).

The new take came mere days after Alnylam reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results. These disappointed investors, as the company missed the consensus analyst revenue estimate despite a bottom-line beat.

According to reports, Zubkov was particularly encouraged by the performance of Amvuttra, a drug that targets a heart disorder called transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). In his view, sales of the medication were exceptionally robust in both the domestic and international markets, and that momentum should continue this year. He did caution, however, that pricing pressure could affect the company's key fundamentals two or three years down the road.

A very reasonable take

The Freedom Capital Markets analyst wasn't the only professional Alnylam-watcher to get more bullish on the stock. Also that morning, Canaccord Genuity's Whitney Ijem raised her price target on it to $429 per share from $415.

I continue to believe that investors were too harsh on Alnylam following its earnings release. While it's understandable that they would be disappointed by a revenue miss, Amvuttra has excellent momentum behind it and should continue to be quite the motor of growth for Alnylam. I'm siding with the bulls on this one.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.