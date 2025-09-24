Why Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both.

What are the Zacks Style Scores?

The Zacks Style Scores, developed alongside the Zacks Rank, are complementary indicators that rate stocks based on three widely-followed investing methodologies; they also help investors pick stocks with the best chances of beating the market over the next 30 days.

Each stock is given an alphabetic rating of A, B, C, D or F based on their value, growth, and momentum qualities. With this system, an A is better than a B, a B is better than a C, and so on, meaning the better the score, the better chance the stock will outperform.

The Style Scores are broken down into four categories:

Value Score

Value investors love finding good stocks at good prices, especially before the broader market catches on to a stock's true value. Utilizing ratios like P/E, PEG, Price/Sales, Price/Cash Flow, and many other multiples, the Value Style Score identifies the most attractive and most discounted stocks.

Growth Score

While good value is important, growth investors are more focused on a company's financial strength and health, and its future outlook. The Growth Style Score takes projected and historic earnings, sales, and cash flow into account to uncover stocks that will see long-term, sustainable growth.

Momentum Score

Momentum investors, who live by the saying "the trend is your friend," are most interested in taking advantage of upward or downward trends in a stock's price or earnings outlook. Utilizing one-week price change and the monthly percentage change in earnings estimates, among other factors, the Momentum Style Score can help determine favorable times to buy high-momentum stocks.

VGM Score

What if you like to use all three types of investing? The VGM Score is a combination of all Style Scores, making it one of the most comprehensive indicators to use with the Zacks Rank. It rates each stock on their combined weighted styles, which helps narrow down the companies with the most attractive value, best growth forecast, and most promising momentum.

How Style Scores Work with the Zacks Rank

The Zacks Rank, which is a proprietary stock-rating model, employs earnings estimate revisions, or changes to a company's earnings expectations, to make building a winning portfolio easier.

#1 (Strong Buy) stocks have produced an unmatched +23.64% average annual return since 1988, which is more than double the S&P 500's performance over the same time frame. However, the Zacks Rank examines a ton of stocks, and there can be more than 200 companies with a Strong Buy rank, and another 600 with a #2 (Buy) rank, on any given day.

This totals more than 800 top-rated stocks, and it can be overwhelming to try and pick the best stocks for you and your portfolio.

That's where the Style Scores come in.

To have the best chance of big returns, you'll want to always consider stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or #2 that also have Style Scores of A or B, which will give you the highest probability of success. If you're looking at stocks with a #3 (Hold) rank, it's important they have Scores of A or B as well to ensure as much upside potential as possible.

As mentioned above, the Scores are designed to work with the Zacks Rank, so any change to a company's earnings outlook should be a deciding factor when picking which stocks to buy.

Here's an example: a stock with a #4 (Sell) or #5 (Strong Sell) rating, even one with Style Scores of A and B, still has a downward-trending earnings outlook, and a bigger chance its share price will decrease too.

Thus, the more stocks you own with a #1 or #2 Rank and Scores of A or B, the better.

Stock to Watch: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Cambridge, MA-based Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). The company’s pipeline of experimental RNAi therapeutics is focused across three strategic therapeutic areas – genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic disease, and hepatic infectious disease. In 2018, Onpattro (patisiran) received regulatory approvals in the United States and Europe for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults. In 2019, the FDA approved Givlaari (givosiran) for acute hepatic porphyria (AHP). In 2020, the FDA approved Oxlumo (lumasiran) injection for subcutaneous use to treat primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) to lower urinary oxalate levels in pediatric and adult patients. In 2022, the FDA approved Amvuttra (vutrisiran) for the treatment of adult patients with polyneuropathy of hATTR amyloidosis. Amvuttra is also approved by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis in adult patients with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy. Its label has recently been expanded to treat the cardiomyopathy indication.

ALNY is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, with a VGM Score of B.

Momentum investors should take note of this Medical stock. ALNY has a Momentum Style Score of A, and shares are up 0.7% over the past four weeks.

10 analysts revised their earnings estimate upwards in the last 60 days for fiscal 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased $2.06 to $3.66 per share. ALNY boasts an average earnings surprise of +348.4%.

With a solid Zacks Rank and top-tier Momentum and VGM Style Scores, ALNY should be on investors' short list.

