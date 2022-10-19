Why Ally Financial Stock Was Falling This Morning

What happened

Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) were down 5.2% as of 10:28 a.m. ET on Wednesday after reporting worse-than-expected results for the third quarter.

The stock has fallen 43% year to date with the broader market downturn. The stock is trading at a low price-to-earnings ratio, which has attracted a small investment by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. Are Ally's latest results good enough to justify buying the stock at these lows?

So what

Adjusted revenue came in at $2.09 billion, below expectations for $2.16 billion. More concerning was the big miss on the bottom line, where adjusted earnings per share of $1.12 was well short of the average estimate of $1.73.

Part of the shortfall in earnings was an impairment in nonmarketable equity investments related to Ally's mortgage business, which cut $0.33 out of earnings. Also, the company set aside higher provisions for loan losses as a result of recent loan growth in auto finance. The higher provisions are designed to protect the company if the economy dips into a recession, making it difficult for folks to make their loan payments.

The good news is that Ally continues to earn a high return on tangible equity of 17% in the quarter, although it has fallen from 24% in the year-ago quarter.

Now what

The high return on tangible equity makes the stock's low valuation look attractive. The stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.8 based on this year's consensus earnings estimate. It also trades at a cheap-looking 0.78 times tangible equity, or book value.

On the other hand, adjusted tangible book value per share fell 12% over the previous quarter, which makes Ally's return on equity less meaningful. With the company seeings its equity fall as the economy weakens, the stock may not be as undervalued as it looks.

10 stocks we like better than Ally Financial

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ally Financial wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.