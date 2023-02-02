Markets
ALLY

Why Ally Financial Stock Gained 32.9% in January

February 02, 2023 — 10:55 am EST

Written by Dave Kovaleski for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) had an excellent month as its stock price surged 32.9% in January, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock price is currently up about 43% year to date after a difficult 2022 when it fell almost 47%.

Ally beat the markets in what was a good month overall, with the S&P 500 up 6.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 2.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite 10.7% higher in January.

So what

Ally Financial, the online bank and leading auto lender, saw its stock price surge after the release of its fourth-quarter earnings. The bank topped revenue and earnings estimates, but still had a year-over-year net income decline due to higher costs

Net financing revenue was up about 1% in the fourth quarter year over year to $1.674 billion, but for the full year. it jumped 11.1% to $6.85 billion. Total revenue was up 9% in the quarter to $2.2 billion, and for the full year it was up about 2% year over year to approximately $8.4 billion, a record. Net interest margin (NIM) for the full year was 3.85%, up 31 basis points.

Auto originations were down 15% in the quarter to $9.2 billion, with about 60% of them for used cars. The yield in the quarter was 9.57%. For the full year, originations were basically flat at $46.4 billion, with used car volume accounting for about 65% of total 2022 originations. The estimated auto yield was 8.24% in 2022, up from 7.10% in 2021, due to higher interest rates.

But on the bottom line, net income was down to $251 million, from $624 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The primary reasons were higher provisions for credit losses due to credit normalization and the expectation for a slowing economy, as well as higher noninterest expenses related mainly to costs associated with the termination of a legacy pension plan.

Now what

Ally is off to a solid start, but it could be another volatile year, given the anticipated economic headwinds.

On the fourth-quarterearnings call chief investment officer Brad Brown anticipated higher net charge-offs, given expectations for a mild recession, and expense increases. Overall, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were anticipated to be around $4 for 2023, which would be down from $6 in 2022, with a NIM of around 3.5%.

But he anticipates earnings expansion in 2024 and beyond as the NIM moves back toward 4%. Overall, Ally stock is cheap, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8 and a price-to-book ratio of 0.92. I like the stock as a long-term investment, particularly at this valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Ally Financial
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ally Financial wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.