Why Is Allstate (ALL) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Allstate (ALL). Shares have lost about 1.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Allstate due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Allstate Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Property-Liability Unit Strength



Allstate reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted net income of $14.31 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.7%. The bottom line surged 86.6% year over year.

Operating revenues of $17.3 billion grew 3.4% year over year. However, the top line missed the consensus mark by 1.4%.



Allstate’s quarterly results benefited from higher property and casualty insurance premiums, improved net investment income and significantly lower catastrophe losses. A lower expense level and strong underwriting performance also contributed to the upside.

Key Takeaways From Allstate’s Q4 Results

Property and casualty insurance premiums improved 6.3% year over year to $15.5 billion. Net investment income of $892 million advanced 7.1% year over year on the back of a growing market-based portfolio. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $875 million and our estimate of $883 million. Market-based investment income rose 10.6% year over year to $804 million in the quarter under review.

Total costs and expenses came in at $12.4 billion, which decreased 11.6% year over year and came lower than our estimate of $15.2 billion. The year-over-year decline was due to decreased property and casualty insurance claims and claims expenses, accident, health and other policy benefits, and operating costs and expenses. Catastrophe losses of $209 million dropped 49% year over year.



Allstate’s pretax income doubled year over year to $4.9 billion.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, total policies in force were 210.9 million, up 3% year over year.

ALL’s Segmental Performances

The Property-Liability segment recorded premiums earned of $14.8 billion in the fourth quarter, which rose 6.1% year over year, attributable to increased auto and homeowners insurance average premiums and policies in force. However, the metric fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.9 billion and our estimate of $15 billion. Underwriting income in the unit more than doubled year over year to $4 billion. The underlying combined ratio of 76.6% improved 640 basis points year over year.

The Protection Services segment’s revenues advanced 3.1% year over year to $917 million, aided by Allstate Protection Plans and Roadside businesses. However, the metric lagged our estimate of $1 billion. Adjusted net income of $57 million improved 14% year over year.

Financial Update (As of Dec. 31, 2025)

Allstate exited the fourth quarter with a cash balance of $678 million, which fell 3.7% from the 2024-end level. Total assets of $119.8 billion increased 7.3% from the figure at 2024-end.

Debt amounted to $7.5 billion, down 7.4% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Total equity of $30.6 billion climbed 43.2% from the 2024-end level.



Book value per common share was $108.45 as of Dec. 31, 2025, up 49.9% year over year.

Capital Deployment Update

In 2025, Allstate rewarded more than $2.2 billion to shareholders via share buybacks and dividend payments. Management authorized a new share repurchase program of $4 billion, which will begin once the current $1.5 billion program is fully completed. This new program will be carried out over a 24-month period.

A quarterly dividend hike of 8% was also sanctioned. The increased dividend, amounting to $1.08 per share, will be paid out on April 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 2, 2026.

ALL’s 2025 Figures

Allstate’s 2025 revenues of $67.7 billion rose 5.6% year over year. Full-year adjusted net income of $34.83 per share soared 90.1% year over year. Premiums earned in the Property-Liability unit advanced 7.1% year over year to $57.7 billion.

