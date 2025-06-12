Why Is Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Up 52.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO). Shares have added about 52.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Allogene Therapeutics due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Allogene Therapeutics has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Allogene Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Allogene Therapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Over the past month, Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO), a stock from the same industry, has gained 12.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2025 more than a month ago.

Halozyme Therapeutics reported revenues of $264.86 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +35.2%. EPS of $1.11 for the same period compares with $0.79 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Halozyme Therapeutics is expected to post earnings of $1.17 per share, indicating a change of +28.6% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

Halozyme Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

