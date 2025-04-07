Why Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Allegheny Technologies (ATI) ended the recent trading session at $42.53, demonstrating a -1.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of steel and specialty metals had lost 22.19% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Allegheny Technologies in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 1, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.58, marking a 20.83% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.06 billion, indicating a 1.77% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.89 per share and a revenue of $4.6 billion, demonstrating changes of +17.48% and +5.54%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Allegheny Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Allegheny Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Allegheny Technologies is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.25.

Meanwhile, ATI's PEG ratio is currently 0.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Steel - Speciality industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.67.

The Steel - Speciality industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, finds itself in the bottom 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

