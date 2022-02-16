Why Alkermes Stock Blasted 15% Higher Today

What happened

You'd be hard-pressed to find investors who don't love it when one of their companies delivers an estimates-busting quarter. Such was the case on Wednesday with biotech Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS), which crushed analysts' projections like a grape with its fourth-quarter fundamentals. Investors did the happy dance in response, driving the stock up by nearly 15% on the day.

So what

For its final quarter of 2021, Alkermes posted revenue of $324.5 million. This was a sturdy 16% higher than in the same period the previous year. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income doubled and then some to $38.5 million, or $0.24 per share.

Both figures positively trounced prognosticator expectations. Collectively, the analysts tracking Alkermes stock were forecasting slightly under $309 million for revenue, and a significantly lower adjusted per-share net income figure of $0.11.

In the earnings release, Alkermes quoted CEO Richard Pops as saying that the improvements were due to "growing our commercial business, expanding and advancing our development pipeline, and driving profitability."

Across 2021, the biotech delivered notable growth for both of its main revenue streams, direct product sales and manufacturing and royalty activities. The former rose by 14% to $627 million for the year, while the latter advanced at a 12% clip to hit nearly $542 million.

Now what

Alkermes also proffered guidance for 2022, stating that it expects total revenue to reach $1 billion to $1.09 billion for the year, with the adjusted bottom line ranging from breakeven to a loss of $30 million ($0 to $0.18 per share).

10 stocks we like better than Alkermes

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alkermes wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alkermes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.