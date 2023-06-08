Why Alithya Group Stock Rocketed 7% Higher on Thursday

What happened

Thursday morning, Alithya Group (NASDAQ: ALYA) published its final set of quarterly earnings for fiscal 2023. Those figures showed several encouraging increases in key financial metrics, and as a result, grateful investors pushed into the stock. At the end of the day, Alithya's share price rose by more than 7% over the course of the day as a result.

For its fourth fiscal quarter, the Canada-based Alithya earned just over 136 million Canadian dollars ($102 million) in revenue, a tally that was nearly 14% higher on a year-over-year basis. Perhaps more encouragingly, over 80% of that came from clients doing business with the companay for more than a year.

Meanwhile, non-IFRS (adjusted) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) zoomed even higher, rising at a 73% clip to CA$10.5 million ($7.8 million).

The same dynamic was evident on the bottom line, where adjusted net income came in at CA$4.1 million ($3.1 million), or CA$0.04 per share ($0.03), bettering the year-ago profit of CA$2.2 million ($1.6 million).

Alithya's improvements were aided in no small measure by the addition of 32 new clients during the quarter. All told, this brought the total for the full fiscal year to 144.

In the earnings release, Alithya did not provide any specific financial guidance. It did write that it "maintains focus on its long-term strategic plan, which sets as a goal to consolidate its position to become a trusted leader in digital transformation."

That plan has three main goals: improving results both organically and through potential acquisitions; "achieving best-in-class employee engagement"; and providing long-term, and growing, return on investment for its shareholders and partners.

