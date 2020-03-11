Why Align Technology Stock Sank Today

What happened

Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) were sinking 11.1% lower as of 3:48 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. The sharp decline for the orthodontic-device maker came after the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared coronavirus disease COVID-19 a pandemic.

So what

In one sense, WHO's change in designation of COVID-19 from a "global health emergency" to a pandemic doesn't really matter to Align Technology. After all, the pandemic label simply confirms what many already knew: COVID-19 has rapidly spread across the world to a large number of people.

Image source: Getty Images.

But while many healthcare companies shouldn't be directly impacted very much by the viral disease, Align will be. It makes around 8% of total revenue in China. Concerns about the coronavirus outbreak already led the company to lower its first-quarter guidance in January. With COVID-19 now having a greater impact in countries across the world where Align does business, the company's sales could be affected even more than originally thought.

Correcting the misalignment of teeth isn't a top health priority for people. If the COVID-19 pandemic causes a recession and increased unemployment, consumers could curtail spending and choose to postpone purchasing Align's clear aligners.

Now what

For now, it's uncertain how much damage COVID-19 will have on the global economy. Align Technology's shares have already fallen more than 30% off the highs set earlier this year. It seems unlikely that the coronavirus outbreak will diminish the company's business prospects to the extent that its stock has dropped. Long-term investors could have an opportunity now to buy Align Technology at an attractive valuation.

Keith Speights owns shares of Align Technology. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Align Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.