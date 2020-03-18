Why Align Technology, Bausch Health, and Exact Sciences Stocks Tanked Today

What happened

Increased concerns about COVID-19 slammed the stock market again on Wednesday, hitting several healthcare stocks especially hard. Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) were falling 14.9% lower as of 3:28 p.m. EDT. Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) stock was down 17.9%. Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) were sinking 11.7% lower.

So what

It's extremely difficult for any stock to perform well when the overall stock market crashes. But are there any reasons to be especially worried about any of these three healthcare stocks? Yes and no.

Image source: Getty Images.

Align Technology already cautioned that it would be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in China. However, the company's revenue will take an even bigger hit because of the measures taken in the U.S. and Europe to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Bausch Health could also be more vulnerable than some other companies in the healthcare sector. The company's revenue comes in large part from vision-care and ortho dermatologic products, which aren't as must-have as some prescription drugs are.

Exact Sciences' business could be impacted somewhat by the coronavirus shutdown as people delay physician visits. However, since the company's Cologuard colorectal cancer screening test can be used at home, Exact Sciences' downside isn't as great as many others.

Now what

The best thing investors can do right now is stay calm and look to the future. All three of these stocks will rebound over the long run. Exact Sciences could even be one of the biggest healthcare winners from the stock market crash after the dust settles.

Keith Speights owns shares of Align Technology. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Align Technology and Bausch Health Companies. The Motley Fool recommends Exact Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.