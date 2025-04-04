Why Alibaba Stock Is Tanking Today

Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) are tumbling on Friday. The company's stock lost 11% as of 1:50 p.m. ET and as much as 13.9% earlier in the day. The decline comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell sharply.

As the fallout from President Donald Trump's tariffs continues to pummel markets, his latest executive order directly targets a key advantage of Chinese e-commerce platforms like Alibaba.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

De minimis no more

Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday that ends the de minimis tariff exemptions for packages up to $800 from China and Hong Kong. This meant that all shipments coming into the U.S. will be subject to Trump's tariffs no matter their value. The de minimus exception spared much of what U.S. consumers were purchasing from Alibaba's website.

The White House said that Chinese companies like Alibaba engaged in "deceptive shipping practices" and that many "hide illicit substances, including synthetic opioids, in low-value packages to exploit the de minimis exemption."

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, de minimis shipments into the United States ballooned to 1.36 billion last year, up from just 139 million in 2015 as the market was filled with goods from the company and its competitors, Temu and Shein.

This is a big shakeup for Alibaba and will materially impact its business. Alibaba's ability to adjust its cross-border model will be crucial for maintaining a competitive position. Given all of the uncertainty, I would hold off on investing further in Alibaba for now.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $263,993 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $38,523 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $494,557!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.