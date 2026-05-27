Why Is Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Up 20% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE). Shares have added about 20% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Alexandria Real Estate Equities due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Alexandria’s Q1 FFO Meets Estimates, Revenues Top on Tenant Collections

Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported first-quarter 2026 AFFO per share of $1.73, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metric declined 24.8% from $2.30 in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues came in at $671.0 million, down 11.5% year over year. The top line edged past the Zacks Consensus Estimate, delivering a revenue surprise of 0.35%. Results reflected solid tenant collections and continued leasing activity during the quarter.

Alexandria’s Leasing Volume Stays Active in Q1

During the quarter, Alexandria executed 647,356 RSF of leasing, led by 380,687 RSF of renewals and re-leasing. Leasing of previously vacant space totaled 148,734 RSF, while development and redevelopment leasing contributed 117,935 RSF.

Management also highlighted momentum after quarter-end, noting executed leases and/or letters of intent aggregating 276,188 RSF from April 1 through April 27, 2026, tied to the development and redevelopment pipeline. The company added that 72% of first-quarter leasing activity was generated from its existing tenant base.

Alexandria’s Tenant Base Remains a Key Differentiator

Alexandria continued to emphasize tenant quality and cash-flow visibility. As of March 31, 2026, investment-grade or publicly traded large-cap tenants represented 55% of annual rental revenues, in effect, supporting stability in a choppier demand backdrop for life science real estate.

The company’s lease structure also remained geared toward embedded growth, with 97% of leases containing annual rent escalations. Weighted-average remaining lease term stood at 7.5 years for all tenants and 9.9 years for the top 20 tenants, reinforcing the long-duration nature of its contracted revenues.

Alexandria’s Rental Rates & Occupancy Show Pressure Points

The company registered a negative rental rate of 15% during the quarter. On a cash basis, the rental rate decreased 15.8%. As of March 31, 2026, occupancy of operating properties was 87.7%, down 3.7% from the prior quarter and 4% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the same was 89.4%.

On a year-over-year basis, same-property NOI decreased 11.9% and 11.7% on a cash basis.

Interest expenses jumped 26.9% year over year to $64.6 million.

Alexandria’s Balance Sheet Actions in Focus

Alexandria underscored liquidity and debt-term advantages. As of March 31, 2026, the company reported $4.17 billion of liquidity and a weighted-average remaining debt term of 10 years. It also noted that only 9% of total debt matures through 2028. The net debt and preferred stock to adjusted EBITDA was 6.8X, and the fixed-charge coverage was 3.4X for the first quarter of 2026 on an annualized basis.

The quarter included notable capital markets and liability management activity. In February 2026, the company completed tender offers to repurchase $1.33 billion of debt principal amount, recognizing a $366.4 million gain on early extinguishment of debt. It funded the repurchase largely by issuing $750 million of 5.25% unsecured senior notes due 2036 and incremental commercial paper borrowings, intended to be repaid through planned dispositions and sales of partial interests.

Alexandria’s Capital Recycling Plan and 2026 Outlook

A major strategic priority remains capital recycling to fund the business and reduce funding needs. As of April 27, 2026, Alexandria outlined $2.90 billion at the midpoint of its 2026 guidance for dispositions and sales of partial interests, with $151 million completed and pending, $2.181 billion identified and in process, and an additional $568 million projected.

For 2026, Alexandria maintained its updated FFO per share (as adjusted) guidance range of $6.30-$6.50 (midpoint $6.40). The company expects occupancy of operating properties to be between 86.2% and 87.8%. Rental rate changes for lease renewals and re-leasing of space are to be within negative 9% and negative 1%. Same-property NOI performance is projected in the range of negative 10.5%-8.5%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a poor Growth Score of F, a score with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Alexandria Real Estate Equities belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Another stock from the same industry, Crown Castle (CCI), has gained 5.2% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Crown Castle reported revenues of $1.01 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -4.8%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares with $1.10 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Crown Castle is expected to post earnings of $1.00 per share, indicating a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

Crown Castle has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.