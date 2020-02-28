Why Alector (ALEC) Could Be Positioned for a Surge

Alector, Inc. ALEC is a clinical stage biotechnology company that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on ALEC’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Alector could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for ALEC

In the past 30 days, estimates for Alector has narrowed from a loss of 46 cents per share, to a loss of 44 cent per share today, a move of 4.4%.

Current Year Estimates for ALEC

Meanwhile, Alector’s current year figures are also looking quite promising. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, narrowing from a loss of $1.69 per share 30 days ago to a loss of $1.65 per share today, an increase of 2.4%.

Alector, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alector, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alector, Inc. Quote

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 5.7% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.